MCD begins 2026–27 Budget preps; focus on sanitation & infrastructure

new delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday formally initiated the process of finalising its Budget Estimates for 2026–27, with a special meeting of the Standing Committee that underscored a strong push towards sanitation, civic infrastructure, public health, education, environmental protection and rural development. Chairpersons of six key special and ad hoc committees presented detailed proposals, reflecting both service delivery priorities and revenue-generation measures for the coming financial year.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Satya Sharma, said the exercise marked an important step towards framing a comprehensive, balanced and public-oriented budget. “All important suggestions received from the committees will be incorporated in the budget,” she said, adding that the focus would remain on strengthening core civic services while addressing long-pending gaps in infrastructure and maintenance.

Sanitation and urban cleanliness in focus

A major emphasis during the meeting was on sanitation and solid waste management. Sandeep Kapoor, Chairperson of the DEMS Committee, proposed a significant augmentation of ward-level resources, including the provision of one JCB machine and one sweeping machine in every ward. To ensure better on-ground cleanliness, he recommended the deployment of ten additional sanitation workers for each Municipal Councillor.

Highlighting persistent infrastructure issues, the committee sought separate budgetary allocations for the maintenance of dhalaos and public toilets, as well as funds to clear pending arrears of sanitation workers.

In a move aimed at improving MCD’s financial health, the committee also suggested leasing out closed dhalaos to private companies to generate additional revenue.

Infrastructure, education and revenue innovation

Infrastructure development found strong backing from the Works Committee. Its Chairperson, Preeti, called for a dedicated budget head for the repair of public toilets and stressed regular maintenance of community centres to ensure higher utilisation and year-round revenue. She also proposed enhancing the Municipal Councillor Development Fund to ₹2 crore, enabling elected representatives to execute local works more effectively. Developing parking facilities on vacant Corporation land was suggested as a dual measure to curb encroachment and augment income.

Innovative revenue models were highlighted by Yogesh Verma, Chairperson of the Education Committee. He proposed using the outer walls of Municipal Corporation schools many of which are located at prime sites for advertisements, and installing ATM machines within school premises in densely populated areas. To further strengthen municipal schools, he suggested making playgrounds available to NGOs and sports academies under PPP models linked to Khelo India and Fit India, while ensuring free coaching for Corporation school students.

Health, rural upliftment and green priorities

Public health emerged as another priority area. Manish Chaddha, Chairperson of the Health Committee, sought additional allocations to strengthen healthcare services in Municipal Corporation hospitals.

He also proposed city-wide anti-rabies vaccination drives combined with microchipping of stray dogs, calling for dedicated budgetary support for the initiative.

Addressing the needs of rural pockets within the city, Yogesh, Chairperson of the Rural Committee, recommended funds for the upliftment of villages, including the development of village roads and lanes.

He also pitched a separate rural policy, installation of lights to eliminate dark spots, and reclaiming Gram Sabha land transferred to the DDA for use in setting up health centres or waste compactors under existing schemes.

Environmental protection completed the spectrum of proposals. Harish Oberoi, Chairperson of the Horticulture Committee, urged higher allocations for environmental conservation and pollution control, emphasising the need to safeguard parks and green spaces amid rapid urbanisation.

With sector-wise inputs now on the table, the Standing Committee will consolidate the proposals as the MCD moves towards presenting its Budget 2026–27, aimed at cleaner neighbourhoods, stronger civic services and sustainable urban growth.