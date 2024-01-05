MCD awarded ODF++ status in Swachh Bharat Mission national ranking

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been awarded the Open Defecation Free ++ (ODF++) status in the national ranking of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) on Friday, for their work in solid waste management.

The results for the ODF and Garbage Free City were released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday.

According to the SBM protocols, “A city is declared as SBM OD++ if at any point of the day not a single person is found defecating or urinating in the open, all community and public toilets are functional and well maintained, and entire faecal sludge, septage and sewage is safely managed and treated, with no discharging and dumping of untreated faecal sludge, septage and sewage in drains, water bodies or open areas.”

The Corporation has also been awarded a GFC 1-star Rating, making it the first time MCD has received both ODF and GFC certificates. “MCD staff has worked extremely hard to improve performance within the constraints of GFC and ODF++. This is a significant accomplishment for the corporation and will support the ongoing efforts to make our city garbage free and open defecation free,” said the Corporation.