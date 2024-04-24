MCD attempts to increase voter count

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has intensified its efforts to increase voting percentage in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to ensure a higher voting percentage which yields a healthier democracy.



The MCD has collaborated with several commercial establishments, which will be offering discounts to voters casting their votes. Restaurants affiliated with NRAI as well as Select City Walk Mall will also be offering a 20 percent discount to voters. In an attempt to increase awareness and participation in the upcoming elections taking place on the May 25, 2024, many establishments have been roped in by the MCD.