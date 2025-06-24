MCD attaches property of Delhi Tamil Education Society school over tax default

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday attached parts of the Delhi Tamil Education Society Senior Secondary School in central Delhi’s Pusa Road area for non-payment of property tax.

The action was taken under Section 156A of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, by the Assessment and Collection Department of MCD headquarters against the school located on Sadhu Vaswani Marg, according to the statement.

There was no immediate reaction available from the school on the matter. According to officials, the school

management failed to clear the outstanding dues despite repeated notices.

“Officials distrained the principal’s office and other administrative rooms, while ensuring that classrooms remained unaffected,” an MCD official said.