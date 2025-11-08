MCD assures full compliance with the stray dogs order; welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision on the matter

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday assured full cooperation in implementing the Supreme Court’s directive to relocate stray dogs from institutional areas such as schools, hospitals, bus terminals, and railway stations to designated shelters. Welcoming the Court’s concern over the rising incidents of dog bites in public and institutional spaces, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh termed the directive a “humane and balanced step” that upholds both citizen safety and animal welfare. He stated that the MCD is fully committed to ensuring that the Court’s directions are implemented in letter and spirit.

“The Supreme Court’s observations are timely and in the larger public interest. The relocation of dogs to designated shelters is an important measure that safeguards people while ensuring compassion for animals,” the Mayor said. He further emphasised that the MCD would strengthen coordination with animal welfare organizations, veterinary services, and relevant departments to identify, relocate, and care for stray dogs in properly maintained shelters. The civic body, he said, is already working toward establishing well-equipped facilities that will provide food, medical care, and a safe environment for the animals. Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh reiterated the MCD’s resolve to make Delhi a “safe, compassionate, and well-organised city” where the welfare of both residents and animals is given equal priority.