MCD asks officials to clean up at least one illegal dumping site in all 12 zones

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi has asked officials of all its 12 zones to identify and clean up at least one illegal dumping site in their area, officials said on Thursday.



All zones will mobilise public participation in the war against single-use plastic (SUP), the MCD said in a statement.

To accelerate efforts to curtail the use of SUPs, the MCD is conducting a special drive, it said. As part of the ‘100 days to beat plastic’ campaign a meeting was held by senior MCD officials who decided to conduct more activities to prevent plastic pollution, the statement read.

It has been decided that all zones will identify at least one illegal waste dumping site in their respective area and clean it up. Intensive drives to make the zone plastic and

waste-free will also be conducted, it added. The 100 days to beat plastic’ campaign was launched by L-G V K Saxena to curb plastic pollution in Delhi and implement the ban on SUP strictly.

Under the campaign, enforcement teams have been constituted by the MCD to eliminate the stocking, sale, and usage of banned SUP items.