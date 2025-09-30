MCD approves rd, drain projs and extends SUNIYO property tax scheme

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday approved several key measures related to the construction and improvement of roads and drains across the city during its house meeting.

The council decided to extend the deadline for payments under the SUNIYO – Property Tax Settlement Scheme 2025–26 (Sampattika Niptaan Yojana) to 31 December. Under the scheme, all interest and penalties on property tax dues prior to 2020–21 will be waived if taxpayers clear the principal amount for the current and preceding five financial years, 2020–21 to 2024–25, officials said.

The house also sanctioned reclamation of legacy waste at the Ghazipur, Bhalawa, and Okhla landfills using bioremediation and biomining, with estimated costs of ₹275.8 crore, ₹157.6 crore, and ₹118.2 crore, respectively. Road improvements include strengthening and paving in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Phase-2, at an estimated ₹36.66 crore, and the construction of roads and drains at five locations in Nehru Vihar for ₹8.81 crore.

Allotment of land to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the Inderprastha–Inderlok Corridor under Metro Phase-4 was also approved.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the five-hour meeting saw constructive participation from both ruling and opposition councillors. AAP members staged a brief protest over rising mosquito-borne diseases, while the house passed a motion thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for GST rate reductions.