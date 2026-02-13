MCD announces pay parity for all MTS staff, allocates Rs 50 crore

New Delhi: Addressing a long pending demand, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday announced equal pay for all employees under the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) category.



Making the announcement at a press conference, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the decision would benefit around 4,000 MTS employees of the civic body and that a separate budget provision has been made for its implementation.

“The promise made to MTS employees has been fulfilled. This decision will formally be announced in the budget session on Thursday,” he said.

The earlier governments had only given assurances while the current dispensation has acted on the issue, he added.

According to Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi, Rs 50 crore has been allocated in the budget to ensure pay parity among MTS employees. He said the decision followed consultations with party leadership and was in line with the BJP’s commitment to address long-standing employee grievances.

Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma said the move would end wage disparities among MTS staff, some of whom were earlier drawing different wages for similar work. “This will bring parity and improve morale among employees.”

The mayor said the decision reflected the BJP’s “commitment and sensitivity” towards municipal employees, noting that equal pay had been a persistent demand raised by MTS staff over the years.

Officials said the measure would come into effect after approval during the budget session and would be implemented across the corporation.