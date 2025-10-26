MCD allocates Rs 40,000 per ward to enhance street lighting at Chhath Ghats

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced the allocation of Rs 40,000 per ward to strengthen street lighting arrangements at Chhath Ghats across the city, ensuring smooth and safe celebrations of the upcoming Chhath Puja.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said that a total of 841 Chhath Ghats across 250 wards have been identified by the Electrical Divisions for illumination work. The electrical department has been directed to deploy personnel and complete the lighting installations at earliest. She added that adequate lighting will not only beautify the festive atmosphere but also ensure the safety of women and children visiting the ghats for the rituals. Reiterating MCD’s commitment to public safety and festive preparedness, Sharma stated that strict directions have been issued to all concerned departments for timely implementation and monitoring of arrangements at the ward level