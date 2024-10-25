MCD allocates Rs 20 lakh per zone for augmenting air quality management

NEW DELHI: To tackle Delhi’s escalating air pollution, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced an allocation of Rs 20 lakh per zone to strengthen air quality management, focusing on mitigating dust pollution and enhancing overall air control measures.

The funds allocated to be used to improve the functioning of critical anti-pollution machinery, such as sprinklers and anti-smog guns, while also addressing manpower needs. Each zone will ensure the efficient operation of these machines, and additional drivers will be hired to support the effort. The MCD will also procure dust suppressants for use in anti-smog guns and water sprinklers to minimise airborne particles, especially in high-traffic areas. Additionally, strict measures will be taken to regulate construction and demolition waste sites, a significant source of dust pollution in the city. Zonal Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been directed to continue the collection of construction debris and ensure that all ongoing projects adhere to stringent dust control guidelines. To further ensure compliance, designated inspection teams will conduct daily checks, focusing on violations related to construction waste and garbage burning. These teams will issue penalties to violators and may be adjusted based on zone-specific requirements.

In collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD), MCD had announced to also ensure weekly cleaning of all major roads and central verges to prevent dust accumulation. The MCD emphasised that these actions are part of a broader effort to enforce guidelines set by the Commission for Air Quality Management as Delhi continues to grapple with worsening air pollution.