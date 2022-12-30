MCD allocates Rs 13.76 cr for desilting of drains

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi has prepared an extensive action plan for desilting of drains under its jurisdiction. MCD has been carrying out desilting of drains during the pre monsoon period and completing the exercise by the end of June every year. MCD in order to combat the problem of waterlogging has decided to carry out desilting of drains in two tranches.



The civic body will now be carrying out desilting in the months of June and January every year. In order to carry out desilting operations, MCD has allocated a Budget of Rs 13.76 crore which will be spent across all 12 zones.

MCD decided that after completion of the first phase of cleaning of drains by 20 June, the corporation will ask citizens/stakeholders to give their feedback or to register their complaints/photographs through MCD's toll free number or on MCD311 App. Upon receipt of such a complaint, a period of 15 days will be granted to the contractor to desilt or cleanse the said drains as per feedback. After satisfactorily addressing the complaints of citizens payment of contractor will be made. Students from class 9th or 11th can also volunteer to inspect the quality of work done by MCD in this regard. Their main job will be to give their feedback on the status of drains in their area through WhatsApp or MCD311 App.

MCD has fixed June 5 for first phase desilting of drains and January 15 for carrying out desilting of drains in second phase. MCD will make the payment to the contractor in installments. 60 per cent of the dues will be paid after the first phase and remaining 40 per cent will be paid after desilting in the second phase. This step of MCD will be a landmark decision as it will enable citizens to directly give their feedback on the quality of work and will help in dissemination of better civic services in their area.

MCD will also rate contractors as per feedback of citizens. The contractor receiving more complaints will be rated poorly by the Corporation and may be barred from tenders of the Corporation.