MCD adopts wide-ranging steps to tackle pollution

NEW DELHI: In a House meeting that stretched nearly four hours on Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) approved a series of measures aimed at tackling the escalating crisis of air and dust pollution in the city. Chaired by Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, the session saw extensive participation from members across party lines, reflecting a rare moment of consensus on an issue affecting millions of residents.

At the outset, the Mayor underscored that air pollution has emerged as one of Delhi’s most pressing concerns. He emphasised that the opinions of both ruling and opposition councillors hold equal value in shaping an effective response. The meeting provided space for all members to present their views, data, and practical recommendations, creating what the Mayor described as a “thoughtful and result-oriented atmosphere.”

Following the detailed discussions, the Mayor issued firm directions to officials to initiate immediate, time-bound action. The priority areas identified include strict dust-control measures along major and internal roads, rigorous monitoring of construction activities, and intensified action against open burning of waste. Special cleanliness drives will also be launched in pollution-prone zones.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy, the Mayor stated that no instance of waste, biomass, or dry leaf burning will be overlooked. To enforce this, dedicated night and early-morning patrolling teams have been deployed across wards. Officials have also been instructed to expedite the repair and patchwork of damaged roads, a key contributor to blowing dust during peak traffic hours.

The House also passed several proposals aimed at improving civic services, environmental standards, and the overall efficiency of the Corporation. According to the Mayor, the welfare of citizens remains central to each decision. Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh noted that the collective resolve shown by councillors reflects a shared commitment to making Delhi cleaner, healthier,

and more liveable.