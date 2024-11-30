MCD: 372 surveillance teams deployed to tackle pollution

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ramped up efforts to curb air pollution in the city, enforcing stringent measures across all 12 zones. In response to the escalating air quality concerns, MCD has formed 372 surveillance teams, comprising 1,295 officers, tasked with monitoring pollution hotspots and ensuring compliance with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) guidelines.

The primary focus of these teams is to tackle key sources of pollution, including open burning of biomass and garbage, illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, and road dust. To aid in enforcement, these teams have been empowered to issue challans against defaulters who violate environmental norms.

Among the most active zones in the fight against pollution are Karol Bagh, Shahdara North, and Central Delhi. In Karol Bagh, MCD has penalised 117 individuals for breaching GRAP-IV regulations, with 85 cases related to the burning of biomass and garbage, and 32 cases from construction sites that failed to follow mandated pollution control practices. As a result, penalties amounting to Rs 14 lakh have been levied. The zone has also deployed 36 surveillance teams, consisting of 77 officers, to monitor the situation, along with six water sprinklers, two anti-smog guns, and three mechanical road sweepers (MRS) to suppress dust and pollutants on 21 key routes.

Shahdara North zone, which includes the Vivek Vihar hotspot, is another area of concern. Here, MCD has intensified its efforts with the deployment of two water sprinklers, one suction machine, and one MRS. Additionally, two tippers have been deployed to remove dust and garbage from the streets. The zonal Deputy Commissioner has been making regular visits to the area to ensure the strict enforcement of GRAP-IV and to coordinate the efforts of various agencies working in the area.

Meanwhile, the Central zone is also stepping up its pollution control efforts. Six MRS, six water sprinklers, and three anti-smog guns have been deployed to tackle dust and pollution. In addition, nine roads have been repaired to prevent dust emissions and further improve air quality.

The MCD has emphasized that all Zonal Officers must strictly implement the revised GRAP guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). These measures are part of the city’s broader Winter Action Plan, aimed at improving air quality and protecting public health during the high-pollution

winter months.