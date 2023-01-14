MBBS admission racket in Noida: 2 arrested for duping aspirants, kingpin still at large, say cops

noida: With the arrest of two persons, Noida police have busted a gang which dupe medical aspirants in the name of getting admissions in MBBS colleges. Police said that the kingpin of gang is still absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him as well.



According to police, the arrested accused persons have been identified as Deepak Kumar, a native of Muzzafarpur in Bihar and Rajesh Kumar, resident of sector 63in Noida.

Police has acted on complaint received from a woman, resident of Lucknow, who alleged that a company under the name Truth Advisors Career Consultancy in sector 125 has duped her with nearly Rs 14 lakhs over getting assurance of admission in a medical science college in Bengaluru, Karnataka or at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. However, when the amount was paid the victim found that it was all fake and the accused stopped taking calls.

“While probing the matter, police came across the company and found it to be fake which has duped several people to the tune of crores of rupees in past 3-4 years,” Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida said.

“During interrogations, the accused told police that they would get details of students who have failed in NEET exam, contact them by calling them to their office where they counsel them. They would assure them of getting admission in MBBS college and make them meet another gang members who pose as administrative officer of college,” Chander added.

The officer further said that they would ask for Rs 30-35 lakhs for getting admission in private colleges for MBBS. Police have recovered SIM card, stamps and several forged documents from their possession.