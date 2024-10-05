MBA graduate nabbed for rape in Gzb

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 40-year-old MBA graduate proclaimed offender for a rape case with a housewife, registered at the Nandgram PS, Ghaziabad.

The accused has been identified as Paras Gupta (40), a resident of Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused Paras Gupta was charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), and 452 (house-trespass), based on an FIR filed on January 31, at Police Station Nandgram.

The complainant, a housewife from Raj Nagar Extension, alleged that Gupta, who worked in a senior position in an IT company, befriended her and drugged her by mixing an intoxicating substance into her drink.

He then repeatedly raped her and took illicit photographs, using them to manipulate her. The victim stated that Gupta fled from the scene, leaving her in a distraught state.

Following these allegations, the local police began an investigation, but Gupta absconded, frequently changing his location and identity to avoid arrest. The police eventually declared a reward for information leading to his capture.

In light of the seriousness of the case, a specialized team was formed under the supervision of ACP Ravinder Kumar Rajput.

The team was led by Inspector Akshay and comprised several officers, including Head Constables Dinesh Kumar, Vinod Sharma, Davender Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, and W/Ct Manisha Sheoran.

Using a combination of informants and technical surveillance, the team tracked Gupta’s movements as he continually switched addresses and mobile phones.