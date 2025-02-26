MBA graduate nabbed for fake visa scam

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested an MBA graduate, Rupesh PR (41), for arranging a fake Polish resident permit for an Indian traveller to Italy. The scam was uncovered after passenger Dijo Davis (25) was deported from Italy and arrested on arrival

in India.

Dijo had paid Rs 8.20 lakh to Rupesh, who promised him a job and arranged forged documents. Investigators tracked Rupesh to Kerala, where he admitted to running a fraudulent visa consultancy.

Authorities are now probing his financial links and wider networks involved in similar scams.