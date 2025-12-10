MBA grad-turned-snatcher held in Dwarka

New Delhi: An MBA graduate turning to crime has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Dwarka team with the recovery of seven snatched mobile phones and a stolen scooty. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Dwarka South Police Station. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kr. Malik alias Rahul son of Virender Kumar, resident of Rajnagar Palam. According to the police, the accused was apprehended following sustained surveillance and a focused police operation. Police said he was involved in at least five cases of mobile snatching and one motor vehicle theft.

A series of mobile snatching incidents by a scooty-borne offender had been reported in the jurisdiction of Police Station Dwarka South, prompting the formation of a special team under the supervision of senior officers. As part of the investigation, the team analysed footage from over 300 CCTV cameras in and around the crime spots and activated local informers to track the suspect’s movements.

On November 20, at around 7 pm, police received specific information that the suspect would arrive near the railway line at DDA Park. Acting swiftly, a trap was laid. When the suspect appeared at the indicated spot, he attempted to flee after being signalled to stop but was chased and overpowered by the police team. A Samsung M-52 mobile phone was recovered from his possession during the search. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing a scooty from the Dabri area and using it to commit multiple snatchings. On his disclosure, five more snatched mobile phones were recovered from the boot of the stolen vehicle.