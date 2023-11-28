MBA and LLB students among nine held for supplying high-end drugs

Noida: Nine persons including four students of Amity University in Sector 126 of Noida have been arrested for allegedly supplying high-end drugs to college and university students, said police on Monday.



According to police, the four arrested Amity University students have been identified as Sagar Bajaj (22), student of MBA-II year, Aditya Kumar (22) fourth year BA-LLB student, Darshan Jain (21) from third year BA-LLB and Apoorva Saxena (22) from MBA course. All of them lived at PG accommodation near Amity University.

The other accused arrested by police are identified as Akshay Kumar (32) from Ghaziabad, Rajan Singh (20) from UP’s Mainpuri , Satendra Srivastava (21) from Mamura village of Noida, Anit Som (22) of Mamura and Narendra Kumar (28) from Rajasthan.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida said that the kingpin of this gang is Akshay Kumar. “The accused supply narcotics and drugs including MDMA, marijuana, cocaine, OG weed from California and Charas to Amity University in Noida and other schools/colleges located in Noida and to the people living nearby,” said DCP Chander.

“Kumar’s wife works in Taiwan, who helps him to get drugs. Another accused, Narendra, sources ganja from Rajasthan. These drugs were being supplied mainly through the university students who have been arrested. Along with this, private riders are roped in for the delivery of drugs, who deliver drugs on demand. The arrested accused Rajan runs an Ola cab from Delhi to Noida, through which he gets cocaine from citizens of Nigerian origin living in Delhi and supplies it to the students of Amity University. This gang supplies Shillong ganja, native Udaipur ganja and other drugs like hashish, cocaine, MDMA,” the DCP added.

The officer further said that they would take orders through Snapchat, Telegram, WhatsApp and other social media applications. “A total of 62 parcels have been recovered from the arrested accused in the form of small parcels in which they keep these drugs and the rider appears as a delivery agent from Amazon, Flipkart and other delivery apps,” DCP Chander informed. He said that they would sell one parcel packet for Rs 7-8,000. “Akshay’s wife works in Taiwan. He goes to Taiwan and brings OG and sells OG for Rs 10,000 per gram here. Through interrogation of the accused, the names of other drug smuggling accused Shubham Jain alias Yogendra, Yuvraj, Upendra Ghaziabad have come to light, who will be arrested soon” police added.

Police have recovered a huge quantity of domestic and foreign drugs from their possession whose value in the international market is around Rs 25-30 lakh, 10 mobile phones, Rs 3200, 2 electronic weighing scales and a car and 2 motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Savita Mehta, Vice-president (Communications), Amity University said that they have no information about the incident and would cooperate with police investigations.