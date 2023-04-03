‘Mayoral poll likely to be held in late Apr’

New Delhi: The fresh mayoral poll in Delhi is likely to be held in late April, and incumbent Shelly Oberoi will continue to hold charge of the top post till a new mayor is elected, official sources said on Monday. Oberoi, an AAP councillor, was elected as the mayor of Delhi on February 22.



She defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes.

Oberoi polled 150 votes, while Gupta received 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled.

The voting was held at the Civic Centre — the headquarters of the MCD. Delhi had got the mayor in the fourth attempt since the earlier elections were stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

The city gets a new mayor after the end of financial year.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category.

“The next mayoral poll is likely to be held around late April. Mayor Oberoi will continue to hold the post till a new mayor gets elected,” an official source said. Tenure of mayors have seen extended terms in the past too, he said.