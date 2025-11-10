Mayor: Work at Bhalswa landfill fully compliant with NGT norms

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh has dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations regarding the Bhalswa landfill site as “completely baseless, misleading, and politically motivated.” In a statement issued on Friday, the Mayor asserted that work at the landfill is being carried out transparently and in full compliance with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Ministry of Environment.

The Mayor clarified that scientific methods, including bio-mining, are being used for waste processing at the Bhalswa landfill. “There is no question of dumping or filling waste in residential areas. Thousands of tonnes of legacy waste are being scientifically processed and disposed of daily,” he said, adding that environmental norms and regulations are being strictly followed. Calling AAP’s complaint at the police station “a political drama aimed at media attention,” Singh alleged that the party was spreading misinformation to mislead the people of Delhi. “The public now understands such false propaganda,” he remarked.

The Mayor also highlighted that more than 7 million tonnes of waste have already been processed at the Bhalswa site. To accelerate waste management efforts, the MCD has installed new trommel machines and plans to establish four additional solid waste processing plants with a total capacity of 5,100 metric tonnes per day at an estimated cost

of ₹361.42 crore.

He said the BJP-led MCD is committed to a garbage-free Delhi and warned of strict action against illegal dumping, urging AAP to “stop playing politics.”