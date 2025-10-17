Mayor welcomes SC’s call for green crackers

New Delhi: The Mayor of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Tuesday extended his full support to the recent directions issued by the Supreme Court of India on the regulated use of green crackers and measures to curb air pollution during the festive season. Emphasising the civic body’s readiness, the Mayor assured that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will ensure strict, timely, and citywide enforcement of all court-mandated guidelines.

Calling the Supreme Court’s move a “significant step towards protecting public health and environmental sustainability,” Mayor Singh said that the MCD is fully prepared to translate the court’s directives into ground-level action. The corporation, he added, is mobilising its enforcement teams, pollution control units, and public awareness campaigns to ensure that only green crackers are used and that violations are dealt with promptly. “The Supreme Court’s order reflects the urgent need to balance celebration with responsibility. Our goal is to safeguard Delhi’s citizens from the rising threat of pollution while ensuring a joyous but sustainable festive season,” the Mayor said.