Mayor visits Sonipat to offer assistance to family of late MCD employee

New Delhi: The Mayor of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi visited the family of a late Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee to offer his son a letter of appointment on Tuesday.



The Mayor was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP, Sushil Gupta, Deputy Mayor, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Leader of House, Mukesh Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Civil Lines Zone, B.P Bhardwaj and senior officers as well.

The MCD leaders went to Mohana in Sonipat, Haryana and offered the deceased’s family their condolences, along with a cheque of Rs 14 lakhs for financial assistance.

The MCD employee was a sanitation worker in Karol Bagh Zone.

‘If any employee dies suddenly the Delhi government and the MCD are fully committed in providing financial assistance and a government job to the family of the employee,’ said Sushil Gupta.

The Mayor added, ‘Our sanitation workers play a leading role in keeping the city clean. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had guaranteed timely payment of salaries to the employees during the MCD elections which we are fulfilling with commitment. We have also started the process of regularising the sanitation workers. I want to assure all the sanitation workers that the daily wage workers will be regularised as soon as possible.’