Mayor visits garbage sensitive points across Delhi

New Delhi: To eliminate Garbage Sensitive Points (GVPs) as part of its mission to make Delhi a garbage-free city, Mayor Mahesh Kumar, accompanied by MLA Dinesh Mohania, Councillor Pankaj Gupta, and senior MCD officials, conducted a marathon inspection of multiple areas, including Lajpat Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad Extension, Govindpuri, and Harkesh Nagar, on Monday.

During the inspection, Mayor Kumar assessed the progress of GVP elimination and praised the sanitation workers for their tireless efforts. At many sites, including Nehru Nagar and Jangpura Extension in Lajpat Nagar, GVPs have been completely eradicated, with regular twice-daily cleaning schedules ensuring sustained cleanliness.

In Harkesh Nagar, the Okhla Industrial Area GVP was successfully cleared, with warning boards installed to discourage illegal dumping.

Meanwhile, at Sangam Vihar’s Shooting Range Road, the mayor acknowledged the ongoing challenges due to the area’s high population density.