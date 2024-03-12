Mayor unveils Pediatric Cardiac Center in Timarpur

New Delhi: Shelly Oberoi, Mayor of Delhi, unveiled the new Pediatric Cardiac Center at Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur on Monday.



The center, dedicated to the residents of Delhi, focuses on diagnosing and treating heart diseases in children, providing specialised care and timely interventions.

Emphasising the importance of early detection, Shelly Oberoi highlighted that timely diagnosis of heart diseases in children can significantly enhance treatment success rates by up to 90

per cent.

Operated by a team of experienced medical professionals and equipped with technology, the Pediatric Cardiac Center aims to cater to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.