Mayor unveils ‘Malba portal’

NEW DELHI: Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday launched a portal aimed at streamlining the collection and disposal of construction and demolition (C-D) waste in the national capital and curbing illegal dumping that contributes to pollution.

The ‘Malba portal’, developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, will allow citizens, contractors, developers and government agencies to request the pickup of construction waste through an online interface or QR code, according to an official statement.

The mayor said the initiative will help ensure scientific management of C-D waste and prepare the city for the implementation of the C-D Waste Management Rules, 2025, which will come into force from April 1 this year, it added.

“This portal is more than just a tool – it is a commitment to a cleaner and greener Delhi. By digitising malba management, we are enabling citizens to contribute to pollution control and sustainable development,” the statement quoted Singh as saying.

Once a request is registered, it will be matched with impanelled transporters who will collect the waste and transport it to authorised C-D collection centres or recycling plants, depending on the volume.

Sanjeev Khirwar, commissioner of the civic body, said that thousands of tonnes of C-D waste are generated in Delhi every day due to rapid urbanisation.

The portal will improve accountability and efficiency in waste collection, curb dust from sporadic dumping and help meet regulatory requirements such as traceability, extended producer responsibility and recycling targets, Khirwar said. It will also enable end-to-end tracking of

waste movement.