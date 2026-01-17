Mayor unveils book on cleanliness

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday launched a coffee table book titled ‘Visual Journey of Cleanliness and Community Action’, documenting sanitation initiatives and citizen participation in the MCD’s South Zone under the ‘Dilli Ko Koode Se Azaadi’ campaign. The book captures the collective efforts of Safai Karamcharis, officials and residents in transforming public spaces. The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi. On the occasion, it was also announced that service records of all regular Safai Karamcharis would be digitised.

