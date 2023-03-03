Mayor to officials: Undertake drive to repair MCD Hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi chaired a meeting with the senior officers of engineering and IT departments on Friday. She took stock of various ongoing and completed projects spanning across various domains of the department.



While reviewing the conditions of MCD hospitals she gave instructions for improvement and for undertaking special repair drives at these hospitals. After this, several hospitals including Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Fatehpur Beri Maternity and Child Welfare Hospital, SDN Hospital and Mata Gujri Hospital are set for radical reforms.

The Mayor also reviewed the redevelopment of MCD staff colonies at Azadpur, Model Town and Kamla Nagar. She directed the officers to give impetus to the project and ensure the colonies are upgraded to the highest possible standards. Oberoi also took stock of ongoing tenders, parking projects and lake rejuvenation initiatives, directing officials to expedite progress on these projects. She laid

special focus on the rejuvenation of Roshanara Bagh lake and Aya Nagar Pond among other projects.

She directed officers to explore the possibility of app-based solutions to streamline services and improve efficiency. She reviewed the challenges being faced by the IT department and discussed proposed solutions to them as well. She said, “In line with the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal, we are relentlessly working on transforming the municipal corporation. The MCD is committed to ensuring that the needs of residents are met and that the city remains a vibrant and dynamic place to live.”

Earlier in the day, the Mayor also chaired a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, Zonal Heads, and Councillors of Narela Zone. The purpose of the meeting was to understand the local issues that can be solved collectively and to discuss major issues with the councillors in their respective wards. The Mayor was apprised by the councillors regarding a shortage of sanitation and horticulture staff in the zone besides some equipment related issues. She called on the DC and zonal heads to take quick and probable action on the issue.