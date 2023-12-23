Mayor takes stock of civic issues in Shahdara North Zone

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected Gokal Puri area of Ward 239 in the Shahdara North Zone on Friday.



During her inspection, she was apprised by the local Councillor Somwati Chaudhary that there was no water supply for the parks. Additionally, land owned by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is lying abandoned behind the area’s primary school. The Mayor was also informed that there is no water supply to the public toilets.

In response, Oberoi instructed the repair of all non-functional borewells within the next 15 days. She further suggested a connection with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to overcome the shortage of water supply in the parks. Additionally, instructions were given for its maintenance and development of mini gyms.

“The vacant land behind the school should be developed as a sports ground for children by making a boundary wall, so that children can get a big field to play. The necessary process for this should be completed soon. Apart from this, special attention should be paid to the cleanliness and maintenance of community buildings,” she added.

The Mayor gave directions that the kitchen in the community premises needs to be covered with a tin shed, and deliberated on the possibility of a new community hall. She also asked for a water tank to be kept on the roof of the toilet.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Shahdara North Zone, Sanjeev Kumar Mishra and other senior officers.