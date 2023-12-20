Mayor takes stock of civic issues

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected Andrews Ganj, Ward 145 in Civil Zone on Tuesday, where she visited Kotla Mubarakpur, Sewa Nagar and neighbouring areas.



The local residents apprised the Mayor of the issues they faced, wherein they requested the construction of a community hall instead of the existing toilet block. In response, she mentioned that the local community centre will be rebuilt or repaired as required so that the citizens can utilise it.

She also inspected the sanitation system, park maintenance, cleaning of toilets and the repair work undergoing in the school buildings.

“FCTS should be installed in place of the Dhalao, so that the garbage does not spread here and there, and the cleanliness of the area is ensured. In other areas of Delhi, Dhalaos are being closed and FCTS, libraries, milk booths and senior citizen recreation centres are being built in their place,” said Oberoi.

During her inspection of the school at Sewa Nagar, the Mayor directed the officials on the building’s repairs. She also viewed the maintenance work in parks at Sewa Nagar and Kotla Mubarakpur. Oberoi instructed the Horticulture Department to ensure there is no encroachment and littering in the parks. The Mayor was accompanied by local MLA Madanlal, Area Councillor Anita Basoya, Deputy Commissioner of the Zone Naveen Aggarwal and other senior officials of the zone.