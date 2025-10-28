Mayor Singh inspects Chhath preps at Geeta Colony

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Chhath Mahaparv celebrations, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Sunday conducted an inspection of the preparations at various Chhath Ghats in the Geeta Colony area to ensure cleanliness, safety, and convenience for devotees.

The Mayor visited Thokar Numbers 15, 16, and 17, where extensive arrangements have been made by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to facilitate smooth observance of the festival. The inspection was carried out in the presence of the Chairman of the Environment Management Services Committee, Sandeep Kapoor, and senior MCD officials.

During the visit, the Mayor directed officials to ensure proper sanitation, adequate lighting, effective water drainage, and security measures at all designated ghats. He emphasised that no devotee should face inconvenience during the sacred rituals and offerings to the Sun God.

Highlighting the significance of the festival, Mayor Singh said that Chhath Mahaparv stands as a symbol of purity, devotion, and respect for nature. He reiterated that the civic administration is fully committed to ensuring a safe and clean environment for worshippers.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of ‘Kharna,’ the Mayor said, “May Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar bless all families with happiness, health, and prosperity.”

The Mayor also appealed to citizens to maintain cleanliness at the ghats and to celebrate the festival with unity and discipline.