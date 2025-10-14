Mayor Singh inaugurates IMA-AYUS event

New Delhi: The Integrated Medical Association (IMA-AYUS) celebrated its 39th anniversary and Lord Dhanvantari Jayanti at the NDMC auditorium in Connaught Place, with Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh inaugurating the event with a ceremonial Dhanvantari puja.

During the celebration, several doctors were honored for their contributions to Ayurveda and Unani medicine. Dr. Bhima Bhatt received the Dhanvantari Award for his work in Ayurveda, while Prof. Hakim Mohammad Mazahir Alam was honored for his work in Unani medicine.

Lifetime Achievement awards and Sushruta and Charak awards were also presented to distinguished practitioners.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh highlighted the importance of traditional medicine, stating, “There is no disease that cannot be treated with Ayurveda.”

He shared his personal experience of undergoing Ayurveda treatment for facial paralysis and assured that “more dispensaries of Ayurveda and Unani systems of medicine will be opened in the MCD.”

The event also featured speeches and acknowledgments from prominent figures including Dr. P.K. Prajapati, Director of the All India Institute of Ayurveda, and IMA-AYUS patrons and office bearers.

Dr. R.S. Chauhan highlighted the organization’s achievements over 40 years, including advocating for the establishment of the Ministry of AYUSH and securing legal rights for practitioners in Delhi.

Ramphal Panchal, media in-charge of the organization, emphasized the role of IMA-AYUS in promoting the Indian system of medicine and honoring contributors in both the medical and media fields.

Mayor Singh released the organization’s souvenir and expressed his gratitude, saying, “I assure you that more dispensaries of Ayurveda and Unani systems of medicine will be opened in the MCD and may the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari continue to be upon

all of us Indians.”

The event underscored Delhi’s commitment to expanding traditional medicine services and supporting the city’s Ayurvedic and Unani practitioners.