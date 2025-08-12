Mayor Singh gives jobs to 27 kin of deceased MCD staff

NEW DELHI: In a gesture aimed at supporting bereaved families, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to 27 dependents of deceased employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Education Department, along with cheques from the Teacher Welfare Fund to the dependents of 13 deceased teachers.

The ceremony, held at Hansraj Gupta Auditorium, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre, was attended by Deputy Mayor Jaybhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma, Vice Chairman Amit Kharkhari, Additional Commissioner Pankaj Naresh Aggarwal, and senior Education Department officials. Mayor Singh reaffirmed the BJP-led MCD’s commitment to employees despite funding constraints, urging new appointees to serve Delhi and avoid transfers for five years. Deputy Mayor Yadav and other officials cited resolved issues, reforms, and promotions as proof of improved governance in MCD’s

education system. mpost