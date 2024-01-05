Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspects civic facilities in Bhajanpura

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi conducted inspections at Bhajanpura, Ward 230 in Shahdara North Zone on Friday, promising that the Gokulpura drain will be covered within 6 months.



During her inspections, she was apprised by Councillor Rekha Rani that the open drain is leading people to dump garbage in it, and thereby clogging it. In response,

the Mayor assured that the drain will be covered within 6 months, the procedure for which will start soon.

Additionally, she directed for suitable arrangements to be made in the Senior Citizen Centre for the convenience of the citizens, along with a library.

The ward also does not have a dispensary and the mobile dispensary comes twice a week. This causes it to be very crowded in the limited time where everyone’s health needs are not seen to.

“Better health is our primary responsibility and there is a need to work in this direction. There is an office of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the ward which has four rooms. A dispensary can be built there,” instructed Oberoi.

She also inspected the ward’s MCD school and enquired about the mid-day meal, water availability, teachers, stationary, schoolbags, CCTV camera and other facilities. The Mayor provided directions for a boundary to be built in the MCD park as well.

She was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Shahdara North, Sanjeev Kumar Mishra, local councillor, senior officers and employees during her visit.