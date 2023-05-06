Mayor Shelly Oberoi conducts inspection in Bhati Mines area

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday inspected the Bhati Mines area, and alleged the region was “neglected” for far too long but the AAP-led civic body is committed to ensure people there get the amenities they deserve.



During the inspection, the mayor who was recently re-elected to the post for a second term raised concerns about waterlogging and “dilapidated condition” of ceiling of an MCD-run temporary school, her office said. She also reviewed the issues faced by local residents and assured them prompt action to address their grievances, it said in a statement.

“The Bhati Mines region has been neglected for far too long, and we are committed to ensuring that its residents receive the services and amenities they deserve,” Oberoi said.

She also highlighted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s commitment to provide better sanitation, primary education, and health services.

Oberoi announced the maternal and child welfare centre at Fatehpur Beri will be expanded, adding more beds and amenities. The mayor directed officials to submit a report on the status of MCD’s dispensaries and maternity centres, the statement said.

She asked officials to come up with a proposal to expand its existing bed capacity to over 100 beds in order to accommodate more patients, especially the maternity bed facilities. Bhati Mines area is located in south Delhi. Local MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, area councillor Sunder Singh, and various senior officials of the MCD were also present during the inspection.

The mayor also met local residents of Shanti Colony in Mandi Village and heard their grievances regarding upkeep and beautification of Ambedkar Park in the area.