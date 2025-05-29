Mayor reviews monsoon prep

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the monsoon season, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all 12 zones to review monsoon preparedness, desilting efforts, and waterlogging mitigation across the city.

Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi also attended the meeting, where officials were directed to prioritize desilting operations and enhance coordination among agencies.

Mayor Singh stressed the urgency of completing desilting work on a war footing. “Major waterlogging hotspots in each zone must be identified immediately, and nodal officers appointed at these sites to ensure timely intervention,” he instructed. Officials have been asked to submit a comprehensive list of vulnerable locations to the Mayor’s office.

Each zone has also been directed to ensure the availability of pumps, machines, and adequate sanitation workers, including beldars, to respond swiftly during emergencies. The Mayor emphasized that inter-agency cooperation must be strengthened to address the challenges seen in previous years.

“Our goal is to avoid last-minute chaos and prevent public inconvenience. All critical work should be completed before the onset of monsoon,” Singh asserted.

Special focus will be laid on identified waterlogging-prone areas across all zones, with real-time monitoring planned during peak rainfall periods. The review comes as part of the Municipal Corporation’s broader strategy to improve infrastructure resilience and public safety during the rainy season.