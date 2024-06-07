Mayor: Resolve issues related to cleanliness on a priority basis

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of all the zones in Delhi on the issue of cleanliness in the city. The Mayor gave strict directives to resolve issues related to the cleanliness of the city on a priority basis.

She said, “MCD needs to work with its maximum efficiency and optimum utilisation of all the available resources.”

The officials shared their concerns with the Mayor and informed her of the approaching expiration of the concessions of various concessionaires. They also elaborated on the shortage of sanitation workers and the subsequent difficulties faced due to the same. They mentioned illegal construction issues and the disposal of C&D waste in West Delhi. A major drawback according to the officials was the presence of only two ‘Dhalavghar’ for seven wards.

“The cleanliness system in Azadpur is not up to the mark. The vegetables are washed in bulk and its silt is blocking the drains of MCD. Apart from this, the people living in slums near Adarsh ​​Nagar metro station have encroached a lot of space which creates another issue in the movement of MCD Vehicles,” said the Leader of House Mukesh Goyal.