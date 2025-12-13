Mayor rejects AAP’s claims on civic mismanagement, cites funding boost

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday strongly refuted allegations levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), terming them “baseless” and politically motivated. He asserted that claims of a breakdown in civic governance were an attempt to mislead the public and deflect attention from AAP’s own administrative failures. Addressing the issue through an official statement, the Mayor said the MCD was functioning efficiently and in close coordination with the Delhi government under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. He added that recent interactions between the civic body and the Delhi government reflected mutual cooperation rather than confrontation. Highlighting key announcements made by the Chief Minister, the Mayor said the Delhi government had sanctioned an additional grant of Rs 500 crore to the MCD, with a further Rs 300 crore to be allocated for strengthening civic services. He noted that the Chief Minister had also appreciated the work carried out by the MCD in recent months. As part of measures to improve cleanliness and waste management, the Chief Minister announced the provision of 1,000 litter pickers and 70 new mechanical road-sweeping machines to the civic body. According to the Mayor, this support would significantly enhance sanitation services across the Capital.

Waste management and infrastructure

The Mayor detailed several ongoing and completed waste-management initiatives. These include the laying of the foundation stone for a 3,000-tonnes-per-day waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Narela-Bawana and the expansion of the Okhla WTE plant from 1,950 TPD to 2,950 TPD. He also cited the inauguration of a 200 TPD biogas plant at Nangli Dairy and a 100 TPD compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Ghogha Dairy. Tenders have been floated for 5,100 TPD of new waste-processing capacity on reclaimed landfill sites.