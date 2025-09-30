Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh hosts Ghana Armed Forces delegation for governance exchange

NEW DELHI: A 13-member delegation from the College of Defence Studies, Ghana Armed Forces, visited the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre on Monday. The team, led by senior officers of the Ghanaian Armed Forces, met the Mayor of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, to gain insights into governance practices and operational models followed by one of India’s largest civic bodies.

The visit formed part of the delegation’s academic study to explore governance strategies that could be adapted to Ghana’s urban management framework. Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee, Mr. Sunder Singh, Commissioner MCD, Mr. Ashwini Kumar, and other senior officials joined the deliberations.

Welcoming the delegation, Mayor Singh said it was an honour to host the team from Ghana. “India and Ghana share a strong democratic ethos, aspirations for development, and a spirit of mutual cooperation. Governance is not only about policy and law; it rests on accountability, transparency, and participation,” he remarked.

The Mayor underlined that such exchanges deepen bonds of friendship while enabling knowledge sharing between the two countries. “I hope you will carry back fresh ideas and new inspirations. When you take up leadership roles in the future, the experiences gathered here will help you make policies more humane and effective,” he added.

During the interaction, MCD officials gave a detailed presentation on civic operations, including town planning, the Master Plan of Delhi, online building plan sanctions, and solid waste management. They explained the challenges of handling waste in a landlocked megacity like Delhi, outlining processes from waste generation and segregation to transportation and final disposal.

The delegation expressed appreciation for MCD’s efforts in delivering civic services in one of the world’s most densely populated urban regions.