Mayor pulls up private firm over not picking garbage in West Zone

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi reprimanded a private firm engaged by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for allegedly not picking garbage in areas under its West Zone and directed it to collect the garbage within two days, an official release said. The mayor held a meeting with the representatives of the firm on Thursday and instructed it to deal with the issue on an urgent basis, according to the release.

The meeting was also attended by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors and other officials from the West Zone who complained that the garbage from their wards was not being collected on time, it said.

The mayor has warned the firm that it will be blacklisted if garbage is not picked timely, it added. The MCD has further instructed the firm to deploy additional machines and manpower to collect garbage in all the wards. Besides this, instructions have been given to improve cleanliness at all Chhath ghats by Friday, the release said. A list of sensitive areas and ghats have been provided to the private company, it added. “The mayor will conduct a surprise inspection in the West Zone to take stock of the situation. If cleanliness is not found maintained, strict action will be taken against the private company,” the mayor said.