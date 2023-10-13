Mayor presents ‘Kejriwal Model’ at Asia Pacific Cities Summit

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi presented the “Kejriwal Model” at the Asia Pacific Cities Summit in Brisbane, Australia on Thursday which covered the steps taken towards health, education, sanitation, domestic waste management, and cleanliness in the city.



“Our aim is to achieve 100 per cent waste disposal in Delhi. Every day, the city collects 11,000 tonnes of waste from 250 wards, which is sent to various waste-to-energy plants for disposal. To achieve cleanliness, Delhi is employing 2,446 auto tippers, 52 road sweeping machines, 4,076 wheelbarrows, and other vehicles and machinery. In the 12 zones of Delhi, 572 dhalaav ghars and 290 community toilets are being established, and closed dhalaav ghars are being transformed into facilities like milk booths, libraries, reading rooms, etc”, announced the Mayor while addressing the summit.

She also claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working on waste processing through various technologies in Okhla, Gazipur and Tehkhand through 3 waste-to-energy plants, 20 composters, 211 compost pits and other services.

Asserting that the landfills will be removed by March 2024, Oberoi mentioned that 6,000 C&D waste is produced in Delhi daily, for which the corporation has established C&D waste plants in Bakkarwala, Burari, Ram Khera and Shastri Park.

“MCD has declared 353 colonies in 12 zones as ‘Zero Waste Colonies’ in Delhi, where 100 pc waste segregation and composting are being carried out. A special campaign was also run for dealing with plastic waste, where approximately 14,000 kilograms of plastic was collected. Further, 34 bottle crusher machines have been installed in various markets to handle plastic waste”, stated Oberoi.

She also presented the ‘Waste to Wealth’ concept where Bharat Darshan Park, Waste to Wonder Park, and Shaheedi Park have been developed featuring sculptures made from scrap and waste materials.