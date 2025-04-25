Mayor polls: BJP set to regain control of MCD after two years

New Delhi: The BJP is set to reclaim power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after a gap of two years, with the elections for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor scheduled to be held on Friday.

With the AAP boycotting the election and the Congress reduced to a marginal presence, the BJP is expected to comfortably sweep the civic posts, solidifying its control over Delhi through the Centre, the nominated MLAs in the Assembly and now the MCD.

Senior BJP leader and former Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, who is the party’s nominee for the mayoral post said that Delhiites have entrusted the BJP with the responsibility of fixing the city’s problems.

“AAP has already accepted its defeat. We will eliminate corruption and complete all the pending work that was stalled over the past two years,” he said.

He further stated that once the mayor is elected, elections for the standing committees will be held promptly.

Meanwhile, AAP councillor and former Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal held a press conference on Thursday where they reiterated their party’s decision to boycott the election.

“The MCD election is scheduled for tomorrow, and we will completely boycott it,” Oberoi said, accusing the BJP of turning the civic polls into a farce with its so-called “triple

engine power.” They added that under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, several people-centric decisions were taken, but the BJP’s only objective has been to “seize power.”

The current strength of the MCD is 238, as 12 seats lie vacant due to some councillors getting elected to the Delhi Assembly and one to Lok Sabha.

Out of 250 seats, BJP now has 117 councillors, up from 104 in 2022, while AAP’s tally has dropped to 113 from its earlier 134. Congress holds just eight seats. The electoral college for the mayoral election includes 238 councillors, 10 MPs (seven from the Lok Sabha and three from the Rajya Sabha) and 14 MLAs — Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 11 BJP and 3 AAP MLAs as the electors.