Mayor pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited Raj Ghat to pay her tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary and garlanded his statue on Monday. “By making Delhi a clean and beautiful city, we can pay true tribute to Gandhiji. The Aam Aadmi Party governments under the leadership of Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal are working to fulfil the dreams of this country’s ideals. The AAP government is paying special attention to cleanliness and the education system,” said the Mayor. Zonal Deputy Commissioners of the MCD, Area Councillors and other dignitaries were also present for the occasion.



The Corporation is also planning to organise a Gandhi Jayanti Mela at its headquarters in MCD Civic Centre, along with cultural programs at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium on Tuesday, where Shelly Oberoi will be the chief guest.