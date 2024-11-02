Mayor orders immediate cleanup of all vulnerable points in Capital

New Delhi: With the post-Diwali cleanliness challenges, Mayor Shelly Oberoi following a high-level meeting with key municipal officials, mandated an immediate cleanup of vulnerable points throughout Delhi, signaling the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s commitment to improving public health and environmental conditions.

During the meeting, which included the Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, and Sanitation Superintendents from all 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Oberoi emphasised the urgent need to address the increased waste accumulation resulting from festive celebrations. She expressed particular concern over the inadequacy of sanitation staff during the festival period, directing officials to ensure daily waste collection from sensitive areas.

“Garbage clearance at vulnerable points must be prioritised to restore cleanliness and ensure a healthier environment for all residents,” Oberoi stated. She highlighted specific regions in need of immediate attention, including Shakurbasti, Tri Nagar, and parts of East Delhi, where sanitation conditions have fallen short of expectations. Moreover, the Mayor announced that the central verges of Public Works Department (PWD) roads and Ring Road areas will receive special focus in the cleanup efforts. She urged officials to deploy resources such as anti-smog guns and water sprinklers in pollution hotspots to combat deteriorating air quality.