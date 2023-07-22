Mayor okays reconstruction of Inderpuri-Narayana railway bridge

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has approved the reconstruction of the Inderpuri-Narayana railway bridge and movement of vehicles on the route will resume soon, the AAP’s Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak said on Friday.



Pathak said at a press conference that the AAP has fulfilled its promise made during the Rajinder Nagar bypoll — to reconstruct the Inderpuri-Narayana railway bridge.

“We will rebuild the railway bridge connecting Inderpuri and Narayana. It has been a year since we made that promise it could not be fulfilled earlier because both ends of the bridge were under the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi),” Pathak said.

“Mayor Shelly Oberoi has approved the reconstruction of the bridge. We will give that land to the Railways and then they will begin the work of reconstructing the bridge,” he added. The AAP MCD-in-charge emphasised the crucial role played by the MCD in approving the allocation of land for the same.

The closure of the bridge has led to detours of up to five kilometres, resulting in inconvenience and additional expenses for commuters. However, with the upcoming construction of the new bridge, these issues will be addressed, reconnecting Inderpuri, Budh Nagar, Narayana, Loha Mandi, and Mayapuri. The initiative has garnered widespread praise from residents, including AAP councillor Jyoti Gautam, who highlighted the positive impact on the lives of countless people.

With preparations for the demolition of the existing railway bridge underway, the project is expected to proceed swiftly, bringing relief to the local community and enhancing transportation in the region.