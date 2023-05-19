Mayor Oberoi orders removal of civic official

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has written to the Commissioner directing the removal of an officer accused of corruption in a case of House Tax Evasion and to submit a comprehensive report after a thorough investigation into such activities.



As per the Mayor, her office recently discovered that two influential property owners in Delhi have an outstanding house tax liability of a staggering Rs 12 crore. Oberoi had directed the Chief Assessor and Collector, Kunal Kashyap to issue notices to non-cooperative property owners, but the officer neglected his duty and failed to provide an explanation or submit an Action Taken Report (ATR). He also failed to meet the Mayor despite being called for the same for four days.

Considering this as grave insubordination, the Mayor has written to the Commissioner, directing the removal of corrupt officers from the department and their replacement with honest individuals. She also called for a thorough investigation into all house tax-related activities by the said officer and sought a comprehensive report, along with the constitution of a vigilance inquiry on him.

She also emphasised that corruption, especially within the House Tax Department, stands as the primary cause of the revenue loss for the MCD. She explained how the self-assessment policy implemented since 2004, allows property owners to calculate and deposit their own taxes with the MCD. However, the policy required regular audits of properties to ensure compliance. Shockingly, less than 10 per cent of the properties subject to self-assessment were audited, indicating a severe lack of oversight by the MCD. She added, “The change in regime signifies a new era, as the era of corruption in the MCD is coming to an end. Today,

under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, which upholds a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, no one found guilty of corruption within the MCD will go unpunished. The AAP government is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the MCD’s revenue and hold accountable those involved in corrupt practices.”