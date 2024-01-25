Mayor Oberoi inspects Laxmi Nagar constituency

New Delhi: The Mayor of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi visited Laxmi Nagar and Vishwas Nagar on Thursday, as part of the Marathon Inspection initiative under the “Ab Delhi Hoga Saaf” campaign. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched the initiative on January 11, 2024 and have been inspecting multiple wards across the Corporation’s 12 zones. The objective is to eliminate the identified Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) by first week of March, and beautify the place. During her visit, the Mayor was informed by residents about problems regarding encroachment and street vendors, along with the absence of a town vending committee. She assured action against encroachment and informed that three agencies have been hired to conduct surveys soon.

