Mayor Oberoi inspects Gandhi Maidan multi-level parking lot

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected the Gandhi Maidan multi-level parking lot being constructed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Chandni Chowk on Wednesday.

The parking lot is expected to provide space for around 2,300 cars once completed.

Regional MLA Prahlad Singh Sahni, Regional Councillor Punardeep Sahni, DC Kumar Abhishek and other senior officials also accompanied Shelly Oberoi on her inspection.

The parking space is being developed on a Public-Private Partnership model or PPP model. It will be a nine-storey building with 150,000 square feet of floor area.

During her inspection, the Mayor instructed the officials to expedite the construction and relieve the roads of traffic since cars are parked there with no parking spaces available. The construction for this started in June 2019 but faced multiple delays and labour shortage. The project is a part of the Chandi Chowk pedestrianisation and redevelopment initiative.

“This project of the corporation is extremely important as the historic Chandni Chowk area is also a shopping hub where citizens from all over the country come. It would solve the problem of parking and create a smoother traffic flow”, said the Mayor.

She also mentioned that the MCD was working to

develop more parking facilities in other parts of the city while adding that the

Gandhi Maidan parking lot should be made available within a month.