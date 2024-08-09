Mayor Oberoi holds meeting on sealing of coaching centres

NEW DELHI: Mayor Shelly Oberoi conducted a meeting regarding the issue of sealing illegally operating coaching centres and strengthening the sanitation system during the Monsoon season. The meeting was attended by the Leader of House, Mukesh Goel and the Deputy Commissioners of all zones.



The officials informed the Mayor of the sealing action undertaken in their respective zones and discussed the local issues they faced. Oberoi instructed continued strict action against violators of building by-laws and the illegal operation of coaching centres.

The Mayor directed the officials to issue notices for ‘misuse of property and violation of property by-laws’ to property owners and coaching centres. Subsequent to this she suggested sealing action against the coaching centres. Oberoi ordered a survey to be conducted in all zones to identify coaching centres and other operations violating rules in basements.

Oberoi said, “The MCD is committed to strictly enforcing building bylaws and ensuring the safety of students and citizens.”