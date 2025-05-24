Mayor, MP visit Tughlakabad Village; assure improved sanitation

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday visited Tughlakabad Village along with South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to review civic infrastructure and sanitation facilities. The visit was part of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s ongoing campaign to make the capital clean, green and beautiful. Accompanied by Central Zone Chairperson Sugandha Bidhuri and Deputy Commissioner Gurpal Singh, the Mayor directed officials to immediately improve

the village’s sanitation system, clean the main drain, and spray anti-larval medicine to prevent vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon.

Addressing the community, Mayor Singh assured residents of prompt action on local grievances and emphasised plans to beautify the main connecting road, install street lights,

and explore the construction of a community center for social functions.

“A triple engine government is working in Delhi now, and development work will be expedited,” he said.

MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri lauded the Mayor’s efforts and highlighted the urgent need to increase the number of sanitation workers and auto-tippers in the area to manage the growing population. He stressed that the desilting of drains must be completed quickly to prevent waterlogging during rains.

Bidhuri expressed hope that the soon-to-be-formed MCD Standing Committee would secure necessary funds to further strengthen sanitation infrastructure.