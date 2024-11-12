Mayor: Monitor GVPs twice daily to prevent garbage accumulation

New Delhi: In a move to improve the cleanliness of the city, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi chaired a high-level meeting to address the critical issue of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs). The meeting, which included top officials such as the Additional Commissioner of the Department of Environment and Municipal Services (DEMS) and Deputy Commissioners from all 12 zones, focused on eliminating these problem areas permanently.

Mayor Oberoi stressed the importance of proactive measures, instructing officials to monitor GVPs twice daily to prevent garbage accumulation. She also reviewed the current status of all identified GVPs, discussing strategies to eradicate them. A key directive was for the beautification of these sites, with plans to install dustbins, close off areas with protective sheets, and put up clear signage warning of penalties for illegal dumping. Additionally, the Mayor called for an increase in the number of auto tippers to expedite waste collection, ensuring that each GVP is cleaned both in the morning and evening. As part of a broader initiative to clean Delhi within two months, Mayor Oberoi also announced special cleanliness campaigns across the city’s 12 zones.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working towards replacing the open garbage sites with decorative flower pots to maintain hygiene and aesthetics. Residents are encouraged to report any new GVPs to the MCD helpline as part of the ongoing effort to create a cleaner, healthier environment for the Capital.